Body found in Newport News home following welfare check

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A man in his late 60’s was found in his home who appeared to be deceased for multiple years, according to Newport News Police.

Master Police Officer Brandon Maynard tells WAVY.com that the man was found in the residence after family called police for a welfare check at around 9:30 a.m.. in the 400 block of Rivers Ridge Circle on Saturday morning.

Police say that there was no foul play and the death does not appear to be suspicious.

There are no other details.

