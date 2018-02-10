Baseball field at Simonsdale Elementary catches fire

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters put out a brush fire at the Simonsdale Elementary School baseball field Saturday afternoon.

Portsmouth dispatchers say they received an emergency call for the fire around noon.

Cherise Newsome, spokesperson for Portsmouth Public Schools, tells 10 On Your Side the school system does not own the field. At the time, she was not sure if there was any significant damage to the field or school property.

There were no injuries from the fire. The cause is still under investigation.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.