VB police searching for 11-year-old boy who ran away from school

​VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police are seeking the public’s help to find an 11-year-old boy who ran away from school on Friday afternoon.

Police say Michael Williams left Brandon Middle School, located in the 1700 block of Pope Street, on foot around 1:30 p.m.

He’s described as 4 feet 11 inches tall and 90 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red hoodie, black jacket, green or gray pants and was carrying a dark-colored book bag.

Police say they’re not sure why Michael left the school, but they’re asking anyone who may have seen Michael, or know of his whereabouts, to contact Virginia Beach Emergency Communications at (757) 385-5000 or any Missing Persons Detective at (757)385-4101.