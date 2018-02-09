Va. prosecutor fired after assault charge in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A man who was for the Virginia Attorney General’s Office is out of a job after being charged in Chesapeake with assault.

The Norfolk Commonwealth Attorney’s Office confirms that John Francis Haugh, 57, was an employee of the Virginia Attorney General’s Office, assigned to work in the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office in Norfolk. Both offices confirmed that Haugh has been fired.

According to court documents, he is charged with misdemeanor assault and battery and brandishing a firearm involving a co-worker.

Chesapeake police say he allegedly assaulted the woman on February 3 during an argument while they were driving in his car in the 800 block of Rivanna River Reach.

No injuries were reported, but Haugh was arrested for simple assault

The same victim also took out a charge accusing Haugh of pointing or brandishing a gun at her.

Both charges are misdemeanors.

It appears that the commonwealth attorney’s office notified the attorney general’s office on February 3, after it learned of the incidents that Haugh’s services were no longer needed.

Haugh is expected in court on Feb. 20 for pointing and brandishing a firearm, and on March 29 for the assault and battery charge.