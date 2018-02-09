Training for the Housing Market

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Are you ready to make the jump to a new home? Whether it’s your first, or next house, if it involves a larger payment there are steps you can take now to “practice” living within your future budget. Danita Hayes from the Hayes Real Estate Team and Katrina Walker Garrett offer their advice for putting yourself in a winning position.

Hayes Real Estate Team

HayesRealEstateTeam.com

Phone: (757) 478-9836

If you’re interested in getting direct budget counsel with Katrina Walker Garrett, give her a call at (757) 873-1687

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by The Hayes Real Estate Team.