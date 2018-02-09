The retired librarian who helped restore Portsmouth library as museum

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — 10 On Your Side is continuing to honor Black History Month with a look at a special museum in Portsmouth.

Kara Dixon recently sat down with resident Mae Breckenridge Haywood. She is a retired school librarian who makes it her mission to keep history alive.

Haywood is the president of the African American Historical Society for Portsmouth, and worked to get the city’s colored library restored and opened as a museum.

“African American History is American History, and I self-appointed myself as that person who would get that information out to the public,” Haywood said.

Tonight at 5:30, get a look inside and see why she’s hoping the younger generation can check it out.