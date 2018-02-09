Police: Two men shot Friday afternoon in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Two men were shot Friday afternoon in Portsmouth, according to police.

Police believe the shootings happened just before 2:20 p.m. in the 200 block of Avondale Road. However they found one of the victims, who had been shot in the upper body, in the 150 block of Allard Road.

Police say he was taken to the hospital with injuries that appear to be non life-threatening.

The second victim walked into a local hospital just after 2:30 p.m. He was also suffering from a non life-threatening gunshot wound to the torso area, according to police.

At this time, there’s no information about the suspects or the motive behind the shooting.

