Police: Newport News officer involved in fatal accident

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police are investigating a fatal accident involving one of its police officers on Friday night.

Police say the officer didn’t sustain major injuries, but another driver was killed in the crash.

The accident happened just after 10 p.m. at Turnberry Boulevard and Jefferson Avenue. Police say a investigation revealed the officer was in a marked police vehicle driving alongside a silver SUV at the time of the accident.

Both vehicles were heading south on Jefferson Avenue through a green light at the Turnberry intersection. That’s what police say a white work van heading west on Turnberry struck the police officer’s vehicle, which in turn struck the silver SUV.

The white van reportedly had a red light.

The impact ejected the driver, an adult male, from the van. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The two occupants of the silver SUV were unharmed, and the officer was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

After hitting the two vehicles, the white van then struck a power box and an unoccupied vehicle in the lot of a Pomoco dealership.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Stay with WAVY.com for updates.