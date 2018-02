SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man driving in Suffolk Friday morning suffered a medical emergency and backed into a building.

A Suffolk Police Department spokesperson says the incident happened around 9:45 a.m. on West Washington Street.

The man was taken to Sentara Obici Hospital with an injury police say was not life-threatening.

Police say there was minor damage to the building. An inspector determined it was structurally sound after the crash.