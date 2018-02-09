Person of interest in Jholie Moussa murder investigation released from jail

FAIRFAX, Va. (FOX5 DC) – A 17-year-old boy identified as a person of interest in the death of Jholie Moussa has been released from jail on Friday, according to a police source.

The teenager had been in custody since Jan. 18 for an unrelated charge for felony assault against Moussa before she went missing on Jan. 12. Police said the unreported assault was discovered during their investigation into Moussa’s disappearance.

The person of interest has not been identified because he is a minor, but sources have told FOX 5 that he is Moussa’s ex-boyfriend.

The 16-year-old girl was found dead at Woodlawn Park in Alexandria two weeks after she was last seen. Police say her body was covered in leaves and debris.

The autopsy and cause of death for Moussa has not yet been released.

The 17-year-old person of interest has not been charged in connection with Moussa’s death.

On Wednesday, he was ordered by a judge to be released with GPS monitoring. His next court date is scheduled for April 2.