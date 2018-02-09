Norfolk school named an ‘Apple Distinguished School’

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A congratulations was in order this week for Berkley Campostella Early Childhood Center in Norfolk.

The school was named an “Apple Distinguished School” — one of only five selected across the country for this honor.

It’s all because of their “Developing Amazing Young Minds through Apple ConnectED” program.

That means every student at the school has an iPad — and it’s integrated throughout the curriculum to promote STEM education.

“We are able to enhance cognitive ability, accelerate academic achievement, higher order thinking skills. We teach beyond recall, we teach higher level, we involve our children in coding, in scientific investigations, we teach beyond curriculum, and we are preparing our children for college beginning in pre-K,” said Dr. Doreatha White, the school’s principal.