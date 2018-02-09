Mental evaluation requested for suspect in Hampton officer-involved shooting

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A mental health evaluation has been requested for a burglary suspect who was shot by police in Hampton in early February.

Hampton Police charged 36-year-old Mark Harrison with attempted maiming, stemming from an incident on Jacklyn Circle.

Police confronted Harrison while responding to a burglary call.

Officers say Harrison charged at them with a knife, and that’s when police shot him several times. The suspect’s mother says she called police to come get her son because he was off his medication.

The next court date is set for April, but could be moved up if the evaluation comes back sooner.