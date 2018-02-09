Man shot on Elm Ave. in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police are investigating after a man was shot Friday night in the 2700 block of Elm Ave.

Dispatchers say police received the emergency call at 9:56 p.m.

When they arrived, officers found a male victim with a gunshot wound to his lower extremities.

He was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Two other men also received non life-threatening injuries in a separate shooting Friday afternoon in the city.

Police have yet to release suspect information for either incident.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.