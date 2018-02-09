Local Animal Shelters Join Together For Homeless Animals Awareness Week

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Fourteen animal shelters in Hampton Roads will be conducting a public awareness campaign for homeless animals during the week of Valentine’s Day.

Many will offer adoption discounts during the Feb.17 through Feb. 18 weekend.

Throughout this special week, shelters will be sending a variety of educational messages via traditional, electronic and social media.

“It is a pleasure to work in a community where organizations, public and private, can come together on such an important issue. Calling attention to the plight of homeless animals is close to all of our hearts,” said Nichola Redmond, Executive Director of the Gloucester-Mathews Humane Society.

Participating shelters include:

• Chesapeake Animal Services

• Chesapeake Humane Society

• Gloucester-Mathews Humane Society

• Heritage Humane Society

• Norfolk Animal Care Center

• Norfolk SPCA

• Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter

• PETA

• Portsmouth Humane Society

• Suffolk Animal Care

• Suffolk Humane Society

• SPCA of Northeastern North Carolina

• Virginia Beach Animal Care and Adoption Center

• Virginia Beach SPCA

For more information on the week, click here.