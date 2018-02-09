Langley base hospital temporarily closing for upgrade

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Langley Air Force Base Hospital will be temporarily closed over President’s Day weekend for a scheduled infrastructure upgrade.

Officials say from Feb. 16 to Feb. 19, active duty and TRICARE recipients will need to receive medical services at other locations in the area.

According to U.S. Air Force Col. Norman Fox, 633rd Medical Group deputy commander, patients who need emergency medical help can visit an off-base urgent care center or emergency room. The visits during this time frame will be covered.

Those affected can call Humana Military at 1 (800) 444-5445 for a list of urgent care centers in the TRICARE network, as well as locations of the nearest emergency rooms.

“We chose this weekend because the holiday provided the opportunity to do this work with the least impact to our patients,” said Fox in a press release. “We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate everyone’s understanding.”