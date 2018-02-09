Person hit by Amtrak train dies in James City County

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A person was hit by an Amtrak train in James City County Friday afternoon and died, police say.
Police spokesperson Stephanie Williams says the incident happened along Richmond Road, near the Williamsburg Premium Outlets. Officers were called to the scene just after 12 p.m.
Police say the person hit, a female, was wearing headphones while attempting to cross the tracks. She was hit by an Amtrak train going eastbound.
The incident happened less than 24 hours after a person died from a separate train incident in that area.
The circumstances of the crash are unclear at this time. Stay with WAVY.com for the latest updates.