Person hit by Amtrak train dies in James City County

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A person was hit by an Amtrak train in James City County Friday afternoon and died, police say.

Police spokesperson Stephanie Williams says the incident happened along Richmond Road, near the Williamsburg Premium Outlets. Officers were called to the scene just after 12 p.m.

Police say the person hit, a female, was wearing headphones while attempting to cross the tracks. She was hit by an Amtrak train going eastbound.

Train stopped on tracks in Williamsburg right across from the outlets on Richmond road. Lots of police here. We’ve confirmed there is an incident involving a train. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/4VJgv6In0r — Laura Caso (@LauraReports) February 9, 2018

The incident happened less than 24 hours after a person died from a separate train incident in that area.

The circumstances of the crash are unclear at this time. Stay with WAVY.com for the latest updates.

Waiting on police spokesman to get here for an update. This is at Mooretown road in Williamsburg. pic.twitter.com/3IQ46NaeL6 — Laura Caso (@LauraReports) February 9, 2018