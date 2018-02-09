Fan’s choice: what would you skate to at the Winter Olympics?

Every four years all eyes turn to figure skating during the Winter Olympics. If you’re like most, you’re probably a casual fan and noticed something different tonight in the men’s short program as it was contested for the team competition. For the first time in the Olympics, singles and pairs skaters can compete to music with lyrics.

That led us, at NBCOlympics.com, to ask a very important question and the responses did not disappoint.

There were classic rock suggestions, like Bon Jovi’s “It’s My Life” and “Livin’ on a Prayer” or Led Zeppelin’s “Stairway to Heaven.”

Hamilton lovers were well represented, possibly inspired by Jason Brown’s short program

The freedom to choose a song with lyrics has been met with mixed reactions from both fans and skaters alike. Perhaps, the most newsworthy example of a skater taking a risk with lyrics is Jimmy Ma, who has performed his short program to Eminem and “Turn Down for What” at the 2017 United States championships.

While lyrics in routines seem foreign in PyeongChang, the next generation of figure skaters are probably already planning their next routine to Camila Cabello’s “Havana.”