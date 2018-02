CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A Chesapeake Square Mall bathroom suffered minor damaged after a small fire on Friday evening.

Firefighters were dispatched to the mall at 7:01 p.m. When they arrived on scene, crews found the fire in a restroom at Greg’s Airbrushing. The fire was contained into the restroom and brought under control at 7:12 p.m..

The mall was partially evacuated during the incident but resumed normal operations. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.