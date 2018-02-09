Chesapeake crash under investigation

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened just after noon on Friday in Chesapeake.

Chesapeake police responded to the intersection of Cedar Road and S. Battlefield Blvd. around 12:10 p.m. for an accident with injuries reported.

Police say the driver of the first vehicle was stopped at the traffic light on Cedar Road, seeking to turn left onto Battlefield Blvd.

While the first vehicle remained stopped, police say the driver of the other vehicle approached the light and didn’t apply brakes, striking the back of the first vehicle in the rear.

Both the driver and passenger of the stopped vehicle, and the driver of the moving vehicle, were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.