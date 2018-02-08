Woman claims Norfolk debt collector ‘robocalled’ her more than 1,500 times

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — If you have a phone you have probably gotten those automated phone calls or “robocalls.”

Well, a Virginia Beach woman is suing a Norfolk-based debt collector for allegedly calling her more than 1,500 times.

The lawsuit, filed in Norfolk Federal Court, accuses the debt collector of harassing the woman over a four year period by contacting her through a “robocall” system.

Court documents say she would sometimes get several calls a day wasting her time and using her cell phone minutes.

The calls were over an alleged credit card debt. The woman is seeking a jury trial.