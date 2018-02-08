Wednesday on the sheet: Canada, Korea, Switzerland pick up mixed doubles wins

Other scores from Wednesday night

Norway 9, Canada 6

Norway held Canada scoreless in the final three ends to take a surprising 9-6 win over the top ranked team in the world in their mixed doubles opener Wednesday night.

Norway scored three points in the second end, but Canada matched that in the third as both teams kept it close early. Norway scored again in the fourth to keep both teams tied 4-4 at the midway point.

They tied again after six ends after, 6-6, but Norway took it in the final two ends, scoring one in the seventh and two more in the eighth.

Canada came into PyeongChang looking to sweep all three curling facets. Norway is ranked No. 5 in the world and has an outside shot of medaling. The underdog win Wednesday helps their chances to continue to play spoiler.

CAN 1 0 3 0 2 0 0 0 – 6

NOR 0 3 0 1 0 2 1 2 – 0

Korea 9, Finland 4

Korea opened the PyeongChang Games with a win in front of their home crowd, defeating Finland 9-4.

Korea jumped out to a quick 5-0 lead through five ends, though Finland responded with four straight point of their own.

It was the seventh end that did the Finnish team in after Korea scored four points, forcing a conceded eighth end.

Though Korea was an automatic qualifier into this year’s Games, they still finished sixth at last year’s World Championships, their first top 10 finish in a world championship.

KOR 3 1 1 0 0 0 4 X – 9

FIN 0 0 0 1 2 1 0 X – 4

Switzerland 7, China 5 (9 ends)

In the most contested game of the first night, it took an extra end for Switzerland to defeat China 7-5.

Switzerland, the defending World Champions, went back and forth with China, the No. 3 ranked team in the world, throughout the contest.

The two teams exchanged leads five times and tied two other in the first eight ends. In the ninth end, China had a double-takeout on the penultimate shot, but Switzerland landed the hammer just outside the button while knocking China’s away for the two point win.

CHN 0 0 0 2 0 1 0 1 0 – 5

SUI 0 1 1 0 1 0 2 0 2 – 7