Train accident involving a pedestrian in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – Officers have responded to an incident involving a train and a pedestrian in Williamsburg.

York County dispatchers confirmed the accident near Penniman Road was reported around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

According to Major Greg Riley with Williamsburg Police, the CSX coal train hit a male pedestrian near the tracks by Route 60 and York Street.

The injured man was transported to Riverside Doctors Hospital initially, but is going to be moved to MCV hospital at VCU for further treatment, Riley said.

