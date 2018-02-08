Teen charged in break-in at home of VB officer due in court

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A teen police say was involved in a break-in at the home of a police officer is in court

Virginia Beach police say armed suspects broke into the officer’s house on Gravenhurst Drive in December. The dog chased them out, but police say one of the suspects shot the dog in the process.

Four suspects involved in the case were identified in December by police.

A 17-year-old facing armed burglary and animal cruelty charges was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

Eighteen-year-old Lundon Starke also faces charges for the incident, including conspiracy to commit a felony and cruelty to animals.

