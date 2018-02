CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating a robbery at a Food Lion in the Greenbrier area of Chesapeake.

The robbery happened at Food Lion on Gainsborough Square, just off Battlefield Boulevard, Wednesday evening.

Police say the suspect was checking out for two packs of gum, and reached into the register’s til and grabbed some cash. They then fled on foot.

Officers searched the area, but were unable to find anyone. There were no injuries, and incident is still under investigation.