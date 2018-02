PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Commodore Chorus Barbershop Quartet wants to help you deliver a singing Valentine to your sweetheart at work, home or anywhere… along with a long-stemmed rose and a Valentine’s Day card personalized with your message.

Give them a call at (757) 215-1602 or email them at Valentines@CommodoreChorus.org by Monday to schedule your singing valentine.