Preparing to cover the 2018 Winter Olympics

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (WAVY) — The pace around Olympic Park in PyeongChang, South Korea is picking up.

The Opening Ceremony is Friday, Feb. 9, but curlers and ski jumpers already started competing in their events.

There’s also a lot of action happening in and around the Olympic Park — this included a parade WAVY’s Lex Gray caught on the way to work.

There is a lot of South Korea’s history and culture to see.

In the parade, there was a big white tiger featured; this is the official mascot of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Games.

There are what are called “media support robots.”

These bots play music and, perhaps more importantly, project onto the floor the competition schedule for that day.

The South Korean culture is vastly different to the United States in some ways. One bathroom along a South Korean highway had a toothbrush vending machine and a garden.

