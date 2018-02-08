Perrine Laffont qualifies first in women’s moguls; USA’s Morgan Schild in third

After the first round of qualifying, the women’s moguls field is being led by a 19-year-old skier from France.

Thursday’s runs were the first of two qualifying rounds for the mogul skiers. The top 10 skiers from this round have automativally advanced into the first round of the finals, while a second qualifying round yet to take place will determine the rest of the field for the finals.

Perrine Laffont was the top qualifier, scoring a 79.72 to take the top spot.

Canada’s Andi Naude was close behind, qualifying in second with a 79.60.

Results

The top 10 skiers from the first qualifying round have automatically advanced straight to the first round of finals. The remaining 20 skiers will compete in a second qualifying round on Sunday, and the top 10 from that round will also move on to the first round of finals.

Advancing to Final

1. Perrine Laffont (FRA), 79.72

2. Andi Naude (CAN), 79.60

3. Morgan Schild (USA), 77.74

4. Justine Dufour-Lapointe (CAN), 77.66

5. Jaelin Kauf (USA), 77.45

6. Britt Cox (AUS), 76.78

7. Yulia Galysheva (KAZ), 76.36

8. Keaton McCargo (USA), 75.67

9. Arisa Murata (JPN), 74.13

10. Audrey Robichaud (CAN), 72.48

What’s Next?

NBCOlympics.com will be streaming every round of every competition live online. Here’s how to watch all upcoming live streams for moguls.

Men’s Qualifying Rd. 1: Thursday, Feb. 8, 9:45 pm. ET

LIVE EVENT STREAM

Women’s Qualifying Rd. 2: Sunday, Feb. 11, 5:30 a.m. ET

LIVE EVENT STREAM

Women’s Finals: Sunday, Feb. 11, 7:00 a.m. ET

LIVE EVENT STREAM

Men’s Qualifying Rd. 2: Monday, Feb. 12, 5:30 a.m. ET

LIVE EVENT STREAM

Men’s Finals: Monday, Feb. 12, 7:00 a.m. ET

LIVE EVENT STREAM