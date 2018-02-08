No one hurt after kitchen fire in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Firefighters in Suffolk responded to small kitchen fire on Thursday afternoon.

Fire officials say they received the call at 4:35 p.m. for the fire in the 100 block of South Capital Street.

Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke coming from the kitchen due to a fire on the stove top. The fire was marked under control at 4:49 p.m.

Most of the damage was contained to the kitchen appliances but it did extend to the walls and cabinets.

Two adults and a juvenile were not injured and will not be displaced.

The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental.