New procedure can speed-up healing from rotator cuff surgery

HOUSTON (KPRC/NBC) — More than four million Americans suffer from rotator cuff injuries each year.

Many patients hesitate to undergo surgery because of the long recovery. Now, a new procedure can speed-up the healing.

It’s called a rotation medical bio-inductive implant — which is a patch doctors put over the tear. The collagen implant can absorb the strain on the rotator cuff and give it a better chance to heal.

“The rotator cuff has little fibers in it, almost like fabric. So as you accumulate birthdays and the cuff just accumulates wear and tear, it will thin and fray and sometimes even tear through all the way — just like the fabric on a pair of jeans over your knees,” said Dr. Theodore Shybut, an orthopedic surgeon at the Baylor College of Medicine.

Recovery after traditional rotator cuff repair is typically six months to a year. With the new procedure, patients can get back to normal in about five months.

Doctors are cautiously optimistic this could become the new standard for this kind of surgery.