In The Kitchen: Caramelized Onion and Pancetta Ravioli with Red Pepper Bechamel

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The kitchen staff at Cyprus Grille at Embassy Suites in Hampton is gearing up for a big Valentine’s week. Chef Kyle Fowlkes gave us a glimpse into what is on the menu. Kyle started with Caramelized Onion and Pancetta Ravioli with Red Pepper Bechamel and Sous Vide Chicken Breast with Sweet Potato Gnocchi for the main course.

Valentine’s Menu will be served Monday, Feb. 12 through Saturday, Feb. 17.

Nightly, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Three-course meal, $50 per person and includes a bottle of champagne per table.

Make your reservations!

Cyprus Grille at Embassy Suites Hampton

Coliseum Drive – Hampton

Phone: (757) 827-8200

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Cyprus Grille at Embassy Suites Hampton.