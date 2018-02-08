Hundreds of sailors aboard USS Oak Hill deploying Friday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Hundreds of sailors aboard the USS Oak Hill will be deployed Friday from Virginia Beach.

Officials with the U.S. Navy say the Oak Hill will be deployed from Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story for six months.

The dock landing ship was part of a local response to three major hurricanes last fall. Oak Hill sailors were initially deployed Aug. 31 after Hurricane Harvey, before being redirected after hurricanes Irma and Maria.

Cmdr. Nakia Cooper said last fall, “We had a landing craft utility on-board with us, and a bunch of disaster relief teams that we put ashore to actually go in and do route clearance, clean up for mud slides, tree debris, debris that blew around the island so that we could actually get the commodities flowing around the island.”

According to the Department of Defense, the Oak Hill largely contributed helicopter support during its hurricane relief mission.

The Oak Hill’s latest mission includes security operations in Europe and the Middle East. Officials say the nearly 400 sailors on the Oak Hill are part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG).

Once deployed, the Oak Hill will join up with the USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) and USS New York (LPD 19).