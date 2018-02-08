How to watch all Olympic cross-country skiing competitions live

The U.S. hasn’t won an Olympic medal in cross-country skiing since the 1976 Innsbruck Olympics when Bill Koch won a silver medal in the men’s 30 km skiathlon.

Forty-two years later, the U.S. appears in position to make a play at the podium with the best chance residing with the women’s team, which is seeking its first ever Olympic medal.

In fact, Koch’s silver is the only U.S. medal in cross-country skiing. Look for Jessie Diggins, in her second Olympics, to make a run for a medal in PyeongChang.

If you need a refresher on how cross-country competitions work, we have you covered, and if you’re looking to watch every second live from PyeongChang, we have that too. Bookmark this page for future reference.

Women’s 15 km skiathlon

When to watch: Saturday, Feb. 10, 2:15 a.m. ET.

How to watch: Live event stream.

Men’s 30 km skiathlon

When to watch: Sunday, Feb. 11, 1:15 a.m. ET.

How to watch: Live event stream.

Men’s/women’s individual sprint

Event: Qualifying

When to watch: Tuesday, Feb. 13, 3:30 a.m. ET.

How to watch: Live event stream.

Men’s/women’s individual sprint

Event: Heats, finals

When to watch: Tuesday, Feb. 13, 6 a.m. ET.

How to watch: Live event stream.

Women’s 10km individual

When to watch: Thursday, Feb. 15, 1:30 a.m. ET.

How to watch: Live event stream.

Men’s 15km individual

When to watch: Friday, Feb. 16, 1 a.m. ET.

How to watch: Live event stream.

Women’s 4x5km relay

When to watch: Saturday, Feb. 17, 4:30 a.m. ET.

How to watch: Live event stream.

Men’s 4x10km relay

When to watch: Sunday, Feb. 18, 1:15 a.m. ET.

How to watch: Live event stream.

Men’s/women’s team sprint

Event: Semifinals

When to watch: Wednesday, Feb. 21, 3 a.m. ET.

How to watch: Live event stream.

Men’s/women’s team sprint

Event: Finals

When to watch: Wednesday, Feb. 21, 5 a.m. ET.

How to watch: Live event stream.

Men’s 50km mass start

When to watch: Saturday, Feb. 24, 12 a.m. ET.

How to watch: Live event stream.

Women’s 30km mass start

When to watch: Sunday, Feb. 26, 1:15 a.m. ET.

How to watch: Live event stream.