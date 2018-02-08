Fatal hit-and-run driver flees on foot after striking bicyclist in Bertie Co.

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A driver ran away from the scene of a fatal hit-and-run involving a bicyclist on Thursday afternoon in Bertie County, North Carolina.

The Bertie County Sheriff’s Office says the male bicyclist was found dead on arrival when police reached the scene at NC 308 near Roxobel. Deputies received the call for the hit-and-run at 3:14 p.m.

The suspect’s vehicle, a red 2017 Nissan Altima with Maryland plates, was left at the scene and is believed to be a rental car.

There’s no suspect information at this time, and deputies will release the name of the victim after next of kin is notified.

Anyone with information Is asked to call the Bertie Co Sheriff’s Office.