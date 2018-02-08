Deputies: Man stole from Farm Fresh, then drove away in Mercedes sedan

YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) — On Feb. 4, deputies say a man stole food items from a Farm Fresh in Yorktown before fleeing the scene.

The man set off the rear door alarm and then drove away in a white four-door Mercedes, heading north on Route 17. The theft took place at the Farm Fresh located at 6500 George Washington Memorial Highway.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office requests help identifying the subject. They direct all reports with information to notify the sheriff’s office and refer to report 1800444 after dialing 757-890-4999 or Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.