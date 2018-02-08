Bethel senior Walker chooses football and service, signing with Army

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) – Mondo Walker says he’s getting the “best of all worlds.”

The hard-hitting strong safety, who played three years at Bethel High School and last season at Bishop Sullivan Catholic before transferring back to Bethel, will get a first-class education, will play division I football, and later will serve his country, having signed with Army- West Point.

“(Army is) a brotherhood and it’s a great opportunity,” said Walker on National Signing Day. “Everybody doesn’t get this opportunity. when you get it, you can’t really pass it up.”

Walker isn’t the first in his family to choose service. Several of his aunts and uncles served over seas. And he’s not the first Walker to play division I football. His brother Rijo is a safety with the University of Virginia, and his brother Ricky plays on the defensive line at Virginia Tech.

“Rijo was preaching to me how it’s a great opportunity. Ricky, both supportive either way. so, it was pretty awesome,” said Mondo.

Beginning next season, Walker will be a part of one of the great traditions in college football, when Army meets the Naval Academy for the 119th time. In front of the student body, the faculty, his coaches and family, Walker could only cap his signing with one thing…

“Go Army, beat Navy,” he said.