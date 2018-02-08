38 arrested in NC task force’s ‘Operation Groundhog,’ deputies say

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Tar River Regional Drug Task Force arrested 38 people from Feb. 1 through Tuesday as part of Operation Groundhog.

The people arrested had outstanding “narcotics-related” warrants, authorities said.

Searches tied to the effort seized more than three pounds of marijuana, 10.2 grams of crack cocaine and four bindles of heroin, according to the Nash County Sheriff’s Office.

The task force is still looking for at least a dozen more people with outstanding warrants, officials said.