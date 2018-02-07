Woman wanted on charges for Williamsburg crash

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — A woman is wanted for charges related to a crash in Williamsburg over the weekend.

Police say the crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Feb. 4 on Monticello Avenue — between Compton Drive and Ironbound Road. A passenger was critically hurt in the crash.

On Monday, police said they were looking to question 22-year-old Rebecca Bruhwel about the crash. Police said Wednesday that officers had obtained warrants for charges of driving while suspended and felony hit-and-run against Bruhwel.

If you know of Bruhwell’s whereabouts call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or the Williamsburg Police Department at 757-220-2331.