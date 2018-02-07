Woman found holding her eyeballs outside of South Carolina church

(WYFF/NBC News) – South Carolina investigators are working to determine if a woman was under the influence of the drugs when she gouged her own eyes out Tuesday morning.

Witnesses called 911 after hearing screams.

The woman was found holding her own eyeballs outside of the South Main Chapel and Recovery Center in Anderson. Deputies say her injuries were self inflicted, and the woman had to be restrained once they arrived.

Elizabeth Hiott says she felt like dispatchers didn’t at first believe her when she called 911.

“When I got close enough and they were able to get her stabilized and on a stretcher, I realized then that it was terrible and that she had done something that’s going to traumatize her life forever,” Hiott said.