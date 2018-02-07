Who is William Rhoads?

William Rhoads is a decorated American ski jumper making his Olympic debut in PyeongChang. At just 22 years old, Rhoads already has three national titles to his name.

Ski jumping beginnings

Growing up in Salt Lake City and later living in Lake Placid, it seemed like Rhoads was destined to be a Winter Olympian. Rhoads took up ski jumping at just six years old and eventually made it to the junior world championships, where his best individual finish was 29th in 2015.

Major competitions & medals

Rhoads’ career took off after he graduated to the senior ranks later in 2015. He immediately found success, taking home two national championships in 2015 and 2016 on the large hill and another title on the normal hill in 2016.

Breakout moment

Rhoads burst onto the senior scene, winning the large hill title in 2015.

Signature event

Rhoads has had the most success on the large hill, but is no slouch on the normal hill, either.

Olympic experience

Rhoads, along with the three other U.S. men ski jumpers — Kevin Bickner, Casey Larson and Michael Glasder — is making his Olympic debut.

Off the slopes

Rhoads stays active outside of skiing, previously competing in downhill mountain bike competitions. He also enjoys playing baseball, volleyball, surfing and getting photobombed by cows.

Social media

Twitter: @Will_Rhoads

Instagram: @will_rhoads