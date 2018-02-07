What’s Happening: Black History Month at Mariner’s Museum and Nauticus; Mid-Atlantic Sports and Boat Show

On Saturday, learn about the roles of African Americans during the Civil War. Not all African Americans were enslaved. Some were spies and abolitionists. Then, on Sunday you can learn about African and African American Presence in the Maritime world across centuries.

When: Saturday, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. and Sunday, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Mariners Museum (Newport News)

Cost: $8.95 & Up

And Still I Rise is a celebration of African Americans in the fields of history, military, and science. Meet Tuskegee Airmen, hear from a NASA Hidden Figure and Modern Figure.

There will be panel sessions for kids along with local authors and historians.

When: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Nauticus (Hampton)

Cost: $7.57 for Adults and Children

Mid-Atlantic Sports and Boat Show: Friday – Sunday, Feb. 9 – 11

Check this out. Thirty boat dealers will be showing off more than one hundred 2018 and 2017 boat models. From Bow-riders, motor yachts, deck boats and more.

When: Friday, 12 p.m. – 8 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Sunday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Virginia Beach Convention Center

Cost: $10 for Adults Free for Kids 12 yo and under