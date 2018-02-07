Tonight in PyeongChang: Curling gets underway with a new event

Before the Olympic torch is even lit, athletes will be on the ice competing in the newest event to the Winter games, mixed doubles Curling. Eight teams will compete in a round robin style tournament, comprised of one man and one woman. Each team will play with six stones instead of the traditional eight and have eight ends instead of the regular ten.

Team USA will be led by sibling duo Matt and Becca Hamilton who could potentially rack up over 50 hours of live play, which would be the longest of any athlete in the Winter Games. Although the Hamilton’s are not considered the favorites they could still be in the mix for a medal.

Canada looks to remain the dominant team in the tournament and is the overall favorite to bring home a medal. The Canadians are the defending men’s champion and the women’s team went undefeated at the world’s.

Men’s Ski Jumping also kicks off Wednesday with Japan’s Noriaki Kasai looking to make history. The 45-year-old will be competing in his eighth Winter Games.

Every four years curling captures the eyes of viewers and this year they have something new to feast their eyes on. Mixed doubles Curling opens up Olympic play at 7:05p.m. ET (4:05p.m. PT). The tournament opens up with Team USA taking on the Olympic Athletes of Russia. Matt and Becca Hamilton will be the first members of Team USA to play in the PyeongChang Games. With the addition of mixed doubles curling, it provides Olympians with a chance to medal twice in curling; once in the traditional single style and once in the doubles.

The Men’s Individual Normal Hill Qualifiying round kicks off Wednesday. Three time Olympic medalist Noriaki Kasai will make his eighth Olympic appearance which breaks the record for number of appearances by any athlete at the Winter Games. Poland’s Kamil Stoch looks to defend his Gold medal at PyeongChang as he is an early favorite to take home a medal.

