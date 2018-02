PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — An SUV has overturned on the Western Freeway (VA-164) in Portsmouth, causing all westbound lanes to close.

According to VDOT, the crash happened just before Towne Point Road. Motorists are being diverted at Cedar Lane because of the crash.

Update: Accident: WB on VA-164 at MM2 in Portsmouth. All travel lanes closed; entr ramp closed. Delay 1 mi.1:04PM — 511 Hampton Roads (@511hamptonroads) February 7, 2018

Portsmouth dispatch says there was a call about a crash with injuries around 12:30 p.m.

Portsmouth Western Freeway View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Courtesy: Brian Thorpe VDOT 511 VDOT 511

