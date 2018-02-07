Senior Lifestyle Community

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Life in Port Warwick means spending the afternoons window-shopping specialty stores, browsing the ceramics studio around the corner or having your hair done across the street. And let’s not forget about the food: both in The Arbors’ comfortable dining room as well as the exciting, award-winning restaurants of Port Warwick just a few steps away.

Elaine Pridgen is the Director of Sales and Marketing at The Arbors and she joined Chris Reckling on The Hampton Roads Show for more information about this active senior community.

Mark your calendar for the Mardi Gras event at the arbors at Port Warwick which is Tuesday, Feb. 13 from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Arbors at Port Warwick

Phone: (757) 814-4432

thearborsatportwarwick.com

