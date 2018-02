SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk officials say a juvenile on a dirt bike collided with a pickup truck on Wednesday afternoon.

The juvenile was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries, the driver wasn’t injured.

Officials say the accident happened just before 5:21 p.m. in the 700 block of East Washington Street.

A photo of the scene shows the dirt bike underneath the front of the truck. The cause of the accident is under investigation.