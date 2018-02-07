Police arrest 2 suspects wanted for armed robbery of NSU on-campus apartment

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police have arrested two suspects wanted in connection to a recent armed robbery at a Norfolk State University on-campus apartment.

The armed robbery happened around 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 15 at the Spartan Suites located in the 2600 block of Corprew Avenue.

Police say the suspects held three people at gunpoint and took off with cash and other belongings. No one was injured during the incident.

10 On Your Side is working to get more information about the incident, including the suspects' names.