Plans for Fort Story, VBFD partnership moving forward

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Plans are moving forward for a new fire station in Virginia Beach.

It will provide better service to the North End of the Oceanfront and Shore Drive. The city is partnering with Fort Story to put 15 new firefighters at an existing fire department on the base.

WAVY’s Joe Fisher reported in September the plans also include promoting three fire captains to be stationed on base. It should be up by May.

The department hopes to cut the current eight minute response time in half.