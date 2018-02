NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Newport News are investigating after a gas station was robbed at gunpoint on Wednesday night.

Police say two men robbed the Citgo in the 10700 block of Jefferson Avenue around 7:50 p.m. Both men demanded money and one displayed a gun.

Police say the two men left with an undisclosed amount of money and the one clerk inside the Citgo wasn’t hurt.