Mathews County mother charged in son’s death due in court

MATHEWS COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The mother charged in her 1-year-old son’s death is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday morning.

Miranda Gilbert is set to have a preliminary hearing. Deputies charged the 24-year-old with homicide and three counts felony child abuse and neglect.

Police found her son face-down and unresponsive in a bathtub last Thursday at a home on John Clayton Memorial Highway.

According to court documents, the baby was scalded by hot water. Paramedics took him to the hospital, where he later died.

WAVY.com spoke briefly with Gilbert before he arrest last week. She told 10 On Your Side’s Andy Fox that she left the child alone for five minutes and when she returned, he wasn’t moving in the bathtub.

Police say social services placed Gilbert’s two other children with family members. Gilbert is being held without bond at the Middle Peninsula Regional Security Center.

The Office of Richmond’s Chief Medical Examiner is still performing an autopsy on the child.

