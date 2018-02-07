Man charged in 2017 double homicide booked in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Man accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend and her father has been booked in a Newport News jail.

Officials with the Newport News Police Department say Amos Arroyo is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, maliciously shooting at an occupied building and two counts use of a firearm in a felony.

Arroyo is back in Newport News several days after he surrendered to authorities in Texas. He had been wanted since July of 2017, after 29-year-old Patricia Joseph and 67-year-old Jessie Barnes were shot at a mobile home off York River Lane.

U.S. Marshals say Arroyo’s vehicle had been found abandoned in a Walmart parking lot off Interstate 95 in Georgia the day after the murders. Arroyo was said to have bought a backpack, underwear, socks, a hooded sweatshirt, pants, and t-shirts at the Walmart.

According to investigators, Arroyo had ties all over the country — ranging far and wide between California and New York. He turned himself in last week to deputies of the Lynn County Sheriff’s Office in Tahoka, Texas.

Joseph was pronounced dead at the scene. Barnes was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died. Two young children who were also inside the home were not injured.

A man who was reportedly inside the trailer the night of the shooting reportedly ran outside and hid until police arrived.

In a 911 call, the man described a conversation he overheard between the shooter and a child, as he was hiding.

“I could hear – ‘Did you kill mommy? Did you kill mommy? Why did you do that? Why did you do that?’ I could hear him going, ‘It’s OK, it’s OK, it’s OK,’ and like I said, I think I heard a car go like, kinda drive off,” the man said.

Stay with WAVY.com for the latest developments.