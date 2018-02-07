Man airlifted to hospital following crash in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man was airlifted to a hospital Wednesday morning following a crash in Suffolk.

Officials say the single-vehicle crash happened on Portsmouth Boulevard at Suburban Drive around 11 a.m. The vehicle was found at the scene rolled over.

Officials say the man was ejected during the crash.

Medics flew the man via Nightingale to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with possible life-threatening injuries.

Portsmouth Boulevard was briefly closed because of the crash. Officials say the cause is under investigation.